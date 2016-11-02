Nov 2 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc
said that more tourists visited its London hotels thanks to the
sharp decline in sterling since Britain voted to leave the
European Union, but it added that the outlook for the UK economy
remained uncertain.
The operator of the Millennium, Grand Millennium, Copthorne
and Kingsgate hotels said occupancy for its eight London hotels
grew 4.8 percent over the third-quarter ended Sept. 30.
However, weak trading in M&C's hotels in other major cities
such as New York and Singapore weighed on third-quarter revenue
per available room (RevPar), a key industry measure, which fell
1.7 percent in constant currency.
It had reported comparable RevPar fall of 4.2 percent for
the first half.
(Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru, editing by Louise
Heavens)