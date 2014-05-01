UPDATE 1-Insurer Munich Re expects lower profit in 2017, shares fall
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
May 1 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc's first-quarter profit fell 15.5 percent, hurt by sluggish growth in Asia and the higher cost of refurbishing some of its key hotels.
Pretax profit fell to 20.1 million pounds ($33.94 million) in the quarter ended March 31 from 23.8 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue at the company, which operates the Millennium, Grand Millennium, Copthorne and Kingsgate hotels, fell 0.3 percent to 175.3 million pounds. ($1 = 0.5922 British Pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
* Shares 2nd-worst performer on blue-chip DAX index (Recasts with CEO comment, adds analyst, share price, background)
* Generics business expanded by acquisition last year (Adds comments from CFO, shares)
LONDON, March 15 Britain's Marshalls said its paving products developed with new finishes, better drainage and easier installation helped drive a 31 percent rise in 2016 pretax profit, boosting its shares on Wednesday.