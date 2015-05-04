LISBON May 4 Merger talks between Portugal's two largest listed banks, Millennium bcp and Banco BPI, can only start if BPI wants them, but Millennium is ready to start such discussions on friendly terms, Millennium's chief executive said on Monday.

"(Talks) would only start if BPI wants to," chief executive Nuno Amado told journalists. "If it happens (an agreement) it wouldn't be an embrace, it would be an open hand. We would only do it on friendly terms."

Angolan investor Isabel dos Santos, who is BPI's second largest shareholder, has proposed a merger between the two banks as an alternative to a takeover bid of BPI by Spain's Caixabank, which is still playing out. (Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Axel Bugge)