Australia shares rise, on track for best week since March; NZ up
June 16 Australian shares rose on Friday, and were on track for their biggest weekly gain in over two months, led by gains in defensive stocks and financials.
WARSAW, April 25 The chief executive of Poland's Bank Millennium, Joao Bras Jorge, said on Tuesday he expects the bank to achieve all ratios planned in its 2017 strategy, except for return on equity.
Jorge also said that the bank, a unit of Portugal's Millennium BCP, would like to pay out dividend for 2017 if Polish financial regulator allows.
"We think that year after year when a sector is not paying dividends is not a good solution," he said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)
WELLINGTON, June 16 Non-resident holdings of New Zealand government securities were 58.7 in May, Reserve Bank of New Zealand data showed on Friday. ---------------------------------------------------------------- May Pvs month Year ago Total all securities: 58.7 pct 58.8 pct 65.2 pct NZ govt bonds: 61.4 pct 61.5 pct 68.5 pct NZ govt T-bills 7.5 pct 8.3 pct 6.5 pct ---------------------------------------