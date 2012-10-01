BRIEF-U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Oct 1 Mobile advertising company Millennial Media Inc said Yahoo Inc's former chief marketing officer Mollie Spilman will join the company as its marketing chief and executive vice president.
Millennial Media said Spilman will lead the company's worldwide marketing, advertising and branding in the newly created role.
The company helps mobile developers and advertisers create advertisements targeted at smartphones, tablets and other mobile devices. Rivals of the company, the largest independent player in this segment, include Apple Inc and Google Inc .
Shares of Millennial Media, which debuted in March, closed at $14.43 on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.
* U.S. Oil Sands Inc announces agreement with service providers and PR spring project update Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Feb 17 Citigroup Inc's board of directors cut Chief Executive Officer Michael Corbat's compensation by 6 percent last year after the bank missed financial targets and one-third of its voting shareholders disapproved of his prior pay package.
* John goetz, Paul Casey, Lowy Gunnewiek and Samrat Karnik has resigned from board of directors of company effective immediately