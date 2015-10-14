(The author is a Reuters contributor. The opinions expressed are her own.)

By Bobbi Rebell

NEW YORK Oct 14 Jihan Antoine is fed up. The 28-year-old social media publicist, a T-Mobile customer, found out last week that her data may have been compromised in a breach, and she immediately had to notify a string of people.

A hack of credit reporting bureau Experian exposed the names, addresses, birthdays and Social Security numbers of 15 million T-Mobile U.S. customers over the last two years who had applied for a credit check done by Experian.

"I am responsible for the privacy of my clients including photos and videos. If they hack that information, I am in trouble," Antoine says.

But then again, she is not changing carriers.

Frankly, she says, "Hacks are inevitable, so why bother?"

Antoine has what one survey identifies as "millennial malaise" regarding the dangers of identity theft and the precautions consumers should take to prevent fraud.

New data from security firm Intercede suggests that millennials in the United States and UK do not trust government and businesses to protect their personal information online. About 61 percent of the 2,000 millennials (aged 16-35) surveyed had little or no trust in the security of social media platforms.

A quarter of respondents said they supplied their identification credentials to sites because they believed governments and businesses would access them anyway.

Rather than cause millennials to ramp up their defenses, this pessimistic attitude leads to even more lax security behavior, says Darren Guccione, CEO of Keeper Security, a password manager.

For one thing, millennials tend to put too many eggs in one password basket, because many popular applications allow users to sign-in using their primary social media account credentials, often for Facebook.

They also are more trusting, using public Wi-Fi at coffee shops and other public places. "These could be a real cyber risk to their privacy," says Irfan Saif, Cyber Risk Services technology leader and principal at Deloitte & Touche, LLP.

There is further danger from a perception among millennials that they do not have to care about cybersecurity because they do not yet have anything that they perceive as valuable.

"This is a misconception because their identity is the very 'value' that is at stake," says Guccione.

A data breach in young adulthood might not lead to a loss of resources immediately. But it could cause serious problems for millennials in the future when they are seeking loans or opening a line of credit.

BEST DEFENSE

According to Justin Harvey, chief security officer for cyber security company Fidelis Security, millennials should use two-factor authentication for their email, social media and banks whenever possible.

First, a user would have something like a username and password. Then they would have something that the service provider provide at that moment - like a constantly changing number that only one's personal device knows.

Google Inc has a Google Authenticator app, which can provide two-factor authentication for services like Gmail, Google Apps and Google Drive. Through a partnership, Microsoft Corp users also can utilize it.

Facebook has built its authenticator directly into its iPhone and iPad apps. Another company, Activision Blizzard , which makes popular games like World of Warcraft, has also developed an authentication app.

For the most sensitive accounts, users should use unique passwords for each one, and change them frequently, Harvey advises. He also warns not to give out too much personal information for online services, whether it is a new app or a service one signs up for on the web.

Most of all, millennials just need to pay attention and make sure they know how serious the danger is.

"This hack or any other major hack will not cause the millennial generation to change their habits overnight," says Guccione. "We're talking about changing the mindset of an entire generation that generally grew up to be very trusting with their digital information."

As for Antoine, she has heard the message and says she is starting to take the issue of security a lot more seriously. "I am trying to monitor what I put on my cellphone. But I am moving at 115 miles per hour.

At the same time, she added, "I also want to be mindful of opportunities to protect my information." (Editing by Beth Pinsker and Dan Grebler)