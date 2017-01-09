LISBON Jan 9 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest
listed bank, has approved a capital increase of up to 1.3
billion euros, local media reported on Monday.
Online site Economia Online and the site of business daily
Jornal de Negocios reported that the bank's board had approved
the measure at a meeting on Monday.
A spokesman at the bank said Millennium would not comment.
In December, shareholder in Millennium approved an increase
of the bank's voting rights cap to 30 percent, as demanded by
China's Fosun. Fosun bought a 16.7 percent stake in Millennium
last year, with a possible further increase of up to 30
percent.
