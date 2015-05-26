LISBON May 26 Millennium bcp,
Portugal's largest listed bank, started a debt-for-stock swap
operation on Tuesday, aiming to issue up to 428 million euros in
new shares at 0.0834 euros a share.
The operation, which was announced in April, will boost the
bank's common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio by up to 70 basis
points and will allow the bank to accelerate the repayment of
expensive contingent convertible bonds (CoCos).
Portugal's government issued CoCos to help the country's
banking sector during its debt crisis. The loans were expensive
to service and banks have sought to pay them back quickly.
The swap will run until June 9 and the results are expected
to be announced on June 11, the bank said.
The bank is offering subordinated debt, hybrid instruments
and preferential shares issued from 2005 to 2008 in the swap.
Shares in Millennium were 0.93 percent lower at 0.856 euros
per share.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by David Evans)