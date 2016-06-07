LISBON, June 7 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, has no intention of carrying out a capital increase related to any potential interest in Novo Banco, Chief Executive Officer Nuno Amado said on Tuesday.

Millennium bcp shares have plunged in the past few days, partly because it was taken out of the MSCI Global index, but also on concerns it might increase its capital to buy Novo Banco, the "good bank" created from the 2014 state rescue of Banco Espirito Santo.

The lender's shares rose sharply on Tuesday, rebounding from record lows after local regulators extended a ban on short-selling Millennium shares.

CEO Nuno Amado told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday that Millennium would "analyse the sale of Novo Banco because due to its relative size there is no other alternative than to look into the possibilities".

"Millennium is super disciplined and there is no intention by us to consider any kind of capital increase to our shareholders in any operation related to Novo Banco," he said.

The central bank relaunched the sale of Novo Banco this year after it failed to sell it last autumn.

Societe Generale has said in a report that Millennium would need to raise 1.6 billion euros to 2.0 billion euros if it were to bid for Novo Banco.

"Our shareholders can relax as Millennium isn't considering any kind of operation that implies a capital increase," Amado told Reuters.

Regarding the slide in the bank's shares, Amado said investors should not be concerned because Millennium will stick to its business plans.

"The effect of the share slide was worrying, Millennium is monitoring it, but investors should not fear Millennium because the bank is well prepared to face the future and if there is one thing we are it is disciplined," he said.

"Nothing has changed at the bank," he said. "Our capacity of having recurring results, of having cost-to-income below 50 percent and a cost-to-core income of 53 percent, which few have, is maintained."

Millennium's strategic plan aims to maintain profits in the coming quarters, while cutting costs and reducing non-performing loans.

He said the only decision taken so far to adjust the plan was to intensify its reduction of non-performing loans and risky credit, which includes restructured loans and credit overdue by 90 days or more.

The bank hopes to reduce credit-at-risk by between 2 billion euros and 2.5 billion euros by the end of 2017, Nuno said. (Writing by Axel Bugge; editing by David Clarke)