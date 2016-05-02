LISBON May 2 Portugal's largest listed bank
posted a 34 percent drop in first quarter net profit, impacted
by strong results a year ago due to one off gains on government
bonds, but beating expectations as net interest income remained
stable.
Net profit reached 46.7 million euros, compared with the
average forecast by analysts in a Reuters poll of 39 million
euros and a net profit of 70.4 million euros a year earlier.
The bank said in a statement on Monday that net interest
income - the difference between interest charged on loans and
interest paid on deposits - slipped 1.8 percent to 292.4 million
euros from 297.8 million euros a year ago.
Millennium bcp said its overall operating costs fell 4.4
percent.
The bank's common equity Tier 1 solvency ratio under
phased-in criteria stood at 13.2 percent at the end of the
quarter.
(Reporting By Axel Bugge)