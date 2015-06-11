LISBON, June 11 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, said on Thursday it has boosted its capital base by 404 million euros through a debt-for-stock swap.

The operation, which was concluded on Thursday, will lead to a boost in the bank's common equity tier 1 capital ratio to 12.7 percent on a phased-in basis, 88 basis points higher than in March.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)