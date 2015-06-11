BRIEF-Global Ferronickel clarifies on news article posted in Manila Standard.net
* Co to make a clarification on news article entitled “Global Ferronickel cuts share sale to P2b” posted in Manila Standard.net
LISBON, June 11 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank, said on Thursday it has boosted its capital base by 404 million euros through a debt-for-stock swap.
The operation, which was concluded on Thursday, will lead to a boost in the bank's common equity tier 1 capital ratio to 12.7 percent on a phased-in basis, 88 basis points higher than in March.
* Board recommends 5 percent cash dividend for 2016