WARSAW Feb 3 Polish Bank Millennium
wants to pay out half of its last-year's consolidated profit as
dividend, the unit of the loss-making Portuguese Millennium bcp
said on Monday.
The payout will thus amount to 267 million zlotys ($84.7
million), or 0.22 zlotys per share.
"Strong capital position allows Bank Millennium to come back
to (the policy) of regular dividend payment after two years of
retaining the whole profit," Millennium said in a statement.
($1 = 3.1523 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski;
Editing by Adrian Krajewski)