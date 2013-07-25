* Q2 net up 20 pct to 134 mln zlotys vs expected 115 mln
* Retail loans double
* Shares up 2 pct
WARSAW, July 25 Polish Bank Millennium
said on Thursday its net profit rose by a fifth in the second
quarter, beating expectations as it benefited from a surge in
retail loans that helped to counteract falling interest rates.
Polish lenders have focused on finding customers to take out
cash loans that bring in high margins after other loan products
took a hit when the central bank slashed interest rates by
nearly half to record lows.
Bank Millennium, a unit of Portugal's Millennium bcp
, said the value of new retail loans sold more than had
doubled and surpassed the value of new mortgages, once the main
growth driver for Polish lenders.
"The high-margin retail loans are one of the few ways for
the banks to deal with the low interest rates and it looks like
Bank Millennium is succeeding with this strategy," said Iza
Rokicka, analyst at BRE Bank.
Millennium, the first of Poland's leading banks to report
second-quarter results, said it earned 134 million zlotys ($42
million) in the second quarter compared to 115 million expected
by analysts polled by Reuters.
Its shares rose 2.1 percent in early trading. The stock has
gained 31 percent this year, much better than a 4-percent rise
in Poland's banking sector index.
Analysts said the bank also benefited from a drop in
interest rates on deposits after the expiration of related
promotions.
Millennium, along with other Portuguese banks who received
state bailouts in 2011, heard an upbeat assessment from the
European Commission on Wednesday, which analysts said should let
it hold on to its Polish arm.
($1 = 3.1888 Polish zlotys)
(Reporting by Chris Borowski and Marcin Goclowski; editing by
Tom Pfeiffer)