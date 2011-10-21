WARSAW Oct 21 Poland's lender Bank Millennium
, put up for sale by Portugese Millennium bcp ,
reported an 64-percent net profit rise in the third quarter
thanks to a continuing rise in earnings from its interest
bearing products.
The Polish bank earned 125 million zlotys ($38.87
mln)compared to 122 million zlotys, according to a Reuters poll
of six analysts.
Last month, Millennium bcp said three banks had set out
written expressions of interest for its 65.5-percent holding in
Bank Millennium, while several others have also indicated they
were looking into it.
Sources told Reuters that France's BNP Paribas and Poland's
top two lenders PKO and Pekao made
preliminary offers, while Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo also
expressed interest.
($1 = 3.216 Polish Zlotys)
(Reporting by Chris Borowski)