WARSAW Oct 21 Poland's lender Bank Millennium , put up for sale by Portugese Millennium bcp , reported an 64-percent net profit rise in the third quarter thanks to a continuing rise in earnings from its interest bearing products.

The Polish bank earned 125 million zlotys ($38.87 mln)compared to 122 million zlotys, according to a Reuters poll of six analysts.

Last month, Millennium bcp said three banks had set out written expressions of interest for its 65.5-percent holding in Bank Millennium, while several others have also indicated they were looking into it.

Sources told Reuters that France's BNP Paribas and Poland's top two lenders PKO and Pekao made preliminary offers, while Italy's Intesa Sanpaolo also expressed interest. ($1 = 3.216 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)