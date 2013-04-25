BRIEF-GE's David Nason tells White House he's not interested in joining Fed - Bloomberg
* GE's David Nason tells White House he's not interested in joining Fed - Bloomberg
WARSAW, April 25 Polish lender Bank Millennium, a unit of Portugal's Millennium bcp, reported a 9-percent rise in first-quarter net profit, beating expectations, thanks to fee income and extraordinary financial gains.
The bank said it earned 120 million zlotys ($37.6 million)compared to 110 million seen by analysts polled by Reuters. ($1 = 3.1948 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Chris Borowski)
* GE's David Nason tells White House he's not interested in joining Fed - Bloomberg
WARSAW, March 8 Poland's central bank governor said on Wednesday that he saw no reason to consider raising interest rates this year, since inflation was expected to stabilise.
* Says its subsidiary Cathay Life Insurance Company, Ltd. will buy 15 plots of land in Taipei at T$2.33 billion in total from Rich Development