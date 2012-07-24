BRIEF-KSL Holdings bhd says Qtrly profit attribuatble 166.9 mln rgt vs 63.7 mln rgt
* Qtrly profit attribuatble 166.9 million rgt versus 63.7 million rgt
WARSAW, July 24 Poland's Bank Millennium , a unit of Portugal's Millennium bcp, expects its 2012 net profit to increase from last year's level of 467 million zlotys ($135 million), Chief Executive Boguslaw Kott said on Tuesday.
"We would like to improve this result, but there are factors that could undermine it. In the rational scenario, we want to maintain the growth seen in the second quarter and the first half of the year," Kott said at a press conference. ($1 = 3.4693 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Writing by Maciej Onoszko)
* Says KKR makes its investment from its China growth fund. Further details of transaction are not disclosed Further company coverage:
* FY ended dec. 31, 2016 pre-tax profit 156.75 billion naira versus 125.62 billion naira