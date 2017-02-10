WARSAW Feb 10 Bank Millennium, the
Portuguese lender BCP's Polish arm, will retain its
profits made last year to strengthen its capital base if the
financial market regulator KNF increases the requirement,
Parkiet daily quoted the bank's CEO as saying.
* Joao Bras Jorge told Parkiet that any potential increase
in the capital requirement will be covered by capital which is
generated internally, by retaining its net profits.
* "This will for example happen to 2016 profit," the CEO
said.
* He reiterated that Millennium is not likely no need fresh
capital.
* Millennium, which is in a group of Polish lenders that
hold large amounts of Swiss franc-denominated consumer loans,
will publish 2016 results on March 6.
(Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko)