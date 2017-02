WARSAW, Sept 20 Portugal's Millennium bcp said it had received three written expressions of interest for its Polish unit, Bank Millennium .

"At the present moment we have received already three written expressions of interest that have not yet been analyzed, and there are other verbal expressions of interest," the bank said in a statement late on Monday.

"The reception of further expressions of interest remains open," it said.

On Monday, Reuters reported that France's BNP Paribas and Poland's top two lenders PKO and Pekao have placed preliminary offers for Bank Millennium.

(Reporting by Chris Borowski)