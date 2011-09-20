* Three written expressions of interest

* Several other "verbal expressions of interest" (Adds fresh quote, details)

WARSAW, Sept 20 Millennium bcp , Portugal's top bank, has received three written expressions of interest for its Polish unit, Bank Millennium , and several other lenders have said they may take part in a possible sale.

"At the present moment we have received already three written expressions of interest that have not yet been analysed, and there are other verbal expressions of interest," the bank said on Tuesday.

On Monday, citing sources familiar with the matter, Reuters reported French bank BNP Paribas and Poland's top two lenders PKO and Pekao had placed preliminary offers for Bank Millennium, lifting its shares.

Millennium bcp, whose 65.5 percent stake in Bank Millennium is worth $1.1 billion, has been under pressure to shore up its capital ratios even though it passed the European Union's financial stress tests in July.

In July, Millennium bcp said it would evaluate opportunities to sell its Polish unit, which it no longer considered a core operation.

Millennium bcp said on Tuesday: "There has been no decision taken concerning our Polish operation, regarding the realisation of, or model and configuration for, any potential transaction related to this unit, nor have we solicited or received any binding proposals related to this operation," it said.

Spain's top lender, Santander , Russia's biggest bank, Sberbank and Italian group Intesa Sanpaolo have been mentioned as potential bidders for Bank Millennium or a smaller rival, Kredyt Bank , put up for sale by Belgian group KBC . (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Editing by Dan Lalor)