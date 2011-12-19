LISBON Dec 19 Portugal's Millennium bcp has decided not to sell its majority stake in Bank Millennium after considering offers made for the Polish unit, Millennium said on Monday.

After considering various possibilities "Millennium bcp concluded that the option that best protects the interest of all stakeholders and that best preserves its power for creating value is to maintain its stake in Bank Millennium," it said.

Millennium bcp decided in July to consider options for its Polish unit, in which it holds 66 percent.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge)