* Had considered selling majority stake

* Says move in best interests of stakeholders

* Polish arm a key driver of earnings (Updates with details, background)

LISBON, Dec 19 Portugal's Millennium bcp has decided not to sell its majority stake in Bank Millennium after considering offers made for the Polish unit, Millennium said on Monday.

The Portuguese lender said its decision "best protects the interest of all stakeholders and best preserves its power for creating value ... in Bank Millennium".

Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank in terms of assets, decided in July to consider options for its Polish unit, of which it holds 66 percent.

The Polish business has been a key driver of earnings this year as Millennium copes with a tough market in Portugal, where the economy is going through its worst recession in decades.

It has been under pressure to meet tough capital ratios imposed on Portuguese banks under the country's 78-billion euro ($101.5 billion) bailout by the European Union and IMF and carried out a debt-for-equity swap for this reason.

Additionally, all Portuguese banks have been shut out of the interbank funding market since mid-2010, having to rely on the European Central Bank for liquidity.

Millennium bcp shares fell 1.8 percent on Monday to 0.1080 euros, near a record low, after slumping about 80 percent this year.

($1 = 0.7682 euros) (Reporting By Axel Bugge; Ediitng by David Hulmes)