* 532 mln euros loss in Greek operation

* Impairments of 813 mln euros in Portugal (Adds CEO quote, details)

LISBON Nov 5 Millennium BCP, Portugal's largest listed bank by assets, on Monday reported a nine-month net loss of 796.3 million euros, hurt by impairments at home and sharp losses at its Greek unit.

The loss was in line with expectations and came after a net profit of 98 million euros in the same period a year earlier. Analysts surveyed by Reuters forecast a net loss of 798.5 million euros.

BCP reported impairment charges of 813 million euros in Portugal and said losses at its Greek operation reached 532 million euros.

"Two-thirds of the loss result from Greece", Chief Executive Officer Nuno Amado told journalists. Still, the CEO said BCP's reliance on ECB funding fell to 13.1 billion euros, from 15.3 billion a year ago.

The CEO said BCP had received several non-binding offers for its Greek operation, Millennium Bank, and was considering selling it.

Banks in Portugal have been hit by the country's worst recession in three decades which has increased unemployment and bankruptcies, and caused bank's bad loans to rise.

BCP's credit at risk out of total loans rose to 13.4 percent, from 9.5 percent a year ago.

"The worsening of the credit has to do with the deterioration of the Portuguese economy, which we mirror," Amado said.

In 2013, the government plans sweeping austerity measures which some economists fear may plunge the country into a recessive spiral and hurt the financial sector's activity further.

BCP's Core Tier 1 reached 12.8 percent according to Bank of Portugal (BOP) criteria and 10.3 percent according to that of the European Banking Authority. The BOP demands a Core tier 1 ratio of 10 percent by the end of 2012 for all Portuguese banks.

Analysts have said it remains unclear if BCP will be able to fully repay the 3 billion euros it drew in convertible bonds - CoCos - from a recapitalisation line included in the bailout. BCP must pay back the bonds by 2017 or risk being nationalised.

The bank completed its 3.5 billion euro recapitalisation plan with a cash call in October. (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves and Axel Bugge; writing by Daniel Alvarenga; Editing by David Cowell)