By Tresa Sherin Morera

Nov 4 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc said it was cautious about its short-term outlook on early signs of a slowdown in spending by its business customers, despite the hotelier reporting a higher quarterly profit.

The company's shares, which have fallen 14 percent in the last three months, were trading down more than 5 percent at 412.64 pence at 1105 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.

Most businesses are spending less and tempering their urge to splash out amid an uncertain economy. Growth in Britain's services sector slowed more than expected in October, adding to signs that it risks a return to recession.

"Other challenges include the continuing toll of natural disasters and weather-related items -- most recently the floods in Bangkok -- which will have a damaging impact in certain business sectors in the region as well as tourism," Chief Executive Wong Hong Ren said on a conference call.

"We are taking a cautious view of the economic climate although we do not anticipate a repeat of 2008."

Hong Ren, however, said London-based M&C was on track for the fourth quarter helped by demand from Asia, which contributes more than 50 percent to the group's total sales.

London-based M&C, which recently bought a land site in the Ginza district of Tokyo, Japan for about 81 million pounds, will look at similar deals.

"We are aiming at gateway cities to grow our portfolio," CEO Hong Ren said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the company said its headline pretax profit for the third quarter more than doubled to 75.9 million pounds, helped by a sale of land in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which contributed about 34 million pounds to its profits.

Revenue increased 30 percent to 242.4 million pounds.

The company, which operates over 100 hotels worldwide, said its revenue per available room (revPAR), a key industry measure, increased 9.4 percent primarily driven by an increase in average room rates. (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)