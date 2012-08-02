UPDATE 3-StanChart shares fall as it withholds dividend but lifts bonuses
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
Aug 2 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc's headline profit rose 31 percent in the first half, helped by stronger growth in Asia, but the hotelier said it was seeing a slowdown in some hospitality markets as a result of the euro-zone crisis.
The group, majority-owned by Chairman Kwek Leng Beng's Singapore-based property company City Developments Ltd , said headline pretax profit rose to 78.3 million pounds ($122.06 million) from 59.8 million pounds profit a year earlier.
Revenue rose 1 percent to 373.9 million pounds.
Revenue per available room (RevPAR), a key industry measure, rose 5.2 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by higher prices.
Asia RevPAR rose 14.2 percent. About a fifth of the company's hotels are in Asia, according to its latest annual report.
However, the second half did not get off to a strong start. On a like-for-like basis, group RevPAR fell 4.2 percent for the first 24 days of July, M&C said.
London RevPAR dropped 12.5 percent in the period, in part due to a slowdown in visitor numbers ahead of the Olympics.
"While trading has been in line with management expectations, it is evident that some hospitality markets may be softening as a result of the euro crisis and global economic uncertainty," the chairman said in a statement.
M&C's shares, which have risen 18 percent so far this year, closed at 481.3 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6415 British pounds) (Reporting by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)
* Global staff bonus pool up 5 percent (Adds loss in PE unit, extension of AML monitor, analyst quote)
* Shares up 5 percent (Adds comment by CEO, share price reaction, background)
JOHANNESBURG, Feb 24 South Africa's Northam Platinum Ltd said on Friday it would acquire Glencore Plc's Eland platinum mine in North West province for 175 million rand ($14 million).