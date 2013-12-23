UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Dec 23 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC : * Singapore Building and Construction Authority grants TOP to Glyndebourne Residential Development * Revenue, cost recognition will result in one-time increase in M&C's revenues and operating profits for Q4 * Revenues from the Glyndebourne apartment sales totalled approximately s$537m * Pre-tax profits for year estimated to increase by £130 mln to £140 mln post transaction * Revenue and profit for the 3 remaining apartments will be recognised when sold. * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources