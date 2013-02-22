UPDATE 1-Russia's NLMK says earnings rise as steel prices recover
LONDON, Feb 22 Hotelier Millennium & Copthorne said strong competition had pushed revenue per room down in the first six weeks of 2013, as it posted an expected fall in annual profit.
M&C, which operates over 100 hotels worldwide, on Friday said underlying pretax profit for the year was 157.7 million pounds ($240 million), down 15 percent from 184.7 million a year ago when it was boosted by the sale of land in Kuala Lumpur.
It had been expected on average to post a pretax profit of 158.15 million pounds for 2012, according to a Reuters poll.
The group, whose hotel brands include Millennium, Grand Millennium, Copthorne and Kingsgate, said annual growth in global revenue per available room (RevPAR) - a key hotel industry measure - was up 3.4 percent on higher room rates.
M&C, which has been renovating many of its hotels to help boost rates, said like-for-like group RevPAR had fallen 1.1 percent in the first six weeks of the new year compared to a 3.4 percent rise in the same period a year ago. Its three main gateway cities Singapore, London and New York all down, it said.
M&C Chairman Kwek Leng Beng said the firm continued to monitor acquisition opportunities but noted that prices were currently "unjustifiably high".
On Tuesday the world No. 1 hotelier InterContinental Hotels posted an 11 percent rise in 2012 profit thanks to strong business in U.S. and Greater China. Rivals Starwood Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International both also reported better than expected results this month.
Shares in M&C, majority-owned by Kwek Leng Beng's Singapore-based property company City Developments Ltd , closed at 568 pence on Thursday, up 23 percent on three months ago, valuing the business at around 1.84 billion pounds.
