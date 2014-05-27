IMF'S LAGARDE SAYS PURSUING THE "WRONG" POLICIES COULD STOP THE NEW GROWTH MOMENTUM IN ITS TRACKS
LISBON May 27 Portugal's second-largest listed bank Millennium bcp said on Tuesday it had repaid to the state 400 million euros in loans held in so-called contingent convertible bonds (CoCos) that have weighed on the bank's bottom line due to high interest charged.
Portugal's banks took the loans during the country's debt crisis and the financing was provided by the government as one part of Lisbon's 78-billion-euro bailout by the European Union and International Monetary Fund that ended this month.
BCP originally received 3 billion euros and it is the first payment it makes, following other banks' suit. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip, editing by Axel Bugge)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders failed to reach a compromise deal to endorse free trade on Saturday, backtracking on past commitments to keep trade open and reject protectionism, the communique of G20 finance ministers and central bankers showed.
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The world's financial leaders are unlikely to make any reference to trade in their final communique on Saturday because they have been unable to find a wording that would suit the United States, officials with knowledge of the talks said.