LISBON Nov 4 Portugal's largest listed bank by assets, Millennium bcp, posted on Monday a slightly better-than-expected nine-month loss, pressured by impairments on bad loans at home and in Greece, and by the cost of tapping into a recapitalization line.

The bank said in a statement that the net loss totalled 597 million euros in January-September, compared to a year-ago loss of 796 million euros.

Net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - fell 17.5 percent to 626 million euros due to interest paid on the funds BCP requested from Portugal's bailout fund to boost its capital ratio.

Analysts had expected, on average, a net loss of 612 million euros and net interest income of 610 million euros.

Impairments for bad loans fell to 623 million euros. The business has been hurt by non-performing loans in Portugal, where the economy is slowly recovering from its worst slump since the 1970s.

BCP shares closed 1 percent higher at 0.11 euros before the results were announced, in line with the main PSI20 Lisbon index.