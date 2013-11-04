BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LISBON Nov 4 Portugal's largest listed bank by assets, Millennium bcp, posted on Monday a slightly better-than-expected nine-month loss, pressured by impairments on bad loans at home and in Greece, and by the cost of tapping into a recapitalization line.
The bank said in a statement that the net loss totalled 597 million euros in January-September, compared to a year-ago loss of 796 million euros.
Net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - fell 17.5 percent to 626 million euros due to interest paid on the funds BCP requested from Portugal's bailout fund to boost its capital ratio.
Analysts had expected, on average, a net loss of 612 million euros and net interest income of 610 million euros.
Impairments for bad loans fell to 623 million euros. The business has been hurt by non-performing loans in Portugal, where the economy is slowly recovering from its worst slump since the 1970s.
BCP shares closed 1 percent higher at 0.11 euros before the results were announced, in line with the main PSI20 Lisbon index.
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.