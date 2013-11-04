* Net loss of 597 mln euros, slightly above forecast

* Greece hurts before BCP's exit

* CEO says bank ready for ECB stress tests (Adds Romania sale, 2014 outlook, CEO confident about stress tests)

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, Nov 4 Portugal's Millennium BCP posted a slightly smaller than expected nine-month loss on Monday, although was still hurt by impairments on bad loans and the cost of tapping into the bank recapitalisation line of the country's EU/IMF bailout.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nuno Amado also said the sale of the bank's Romanian unit next year was probable, as BCP continued to reduce non-core assets. The move was imposed by international lenders as a condition of financial aid.

"Our deadline to sell is long (June 2015), but it should be done sooner rather than later," Amado told reporters.

"It's reasonable to believe the sale will happen in 2014, though it is not certain". BCP holds 640 million euros in assets in Romania.

The future sale of this operation, agreed with the European Commission in September, was part of a recapitalisation plan that would see BCP retain its profitable Polish arm.

Portugal's largest listed bank by assets posted a net loss of 597 million euros in the January-September period compared to a year-ago loss of 796 million euros.

Analysts had expected, on average, a net loss of 612 million euros and net interest income of 610 million euros.

The bank exited the Greek market last week by placing a 4.6 percent stake in Piraeus at a discount. But earnings were still hurt by an 80 million euro impairments at Piraeus.

"The economic recovery is necessary for the banks' recovery in Portugal and the exit from Greece is good news for us," BCP's CEO said. "We think the bank will be at break-even in the second half of next year, as long as the Portuguese economy grows."

BCP has been hampered at home by Portugal's debt crisis, recession and the deep austerity imposed by a 78-billion-euro EU/IMF bailout, but the country is now slowly recovering and returned to growth in the second quarter of the year.

Net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - fell 17.5 percent to 626 million euros due to interest paid on the funds BCP requested from Portugal's bailout fund to boost its capital ratio. The loans cost BCP 201 million euros in this period.

Impairments for bad loans fell to 623 million euros, with the business still hurt by non-performing loans in Portugal.

Amado said they are bracing for next year's ECB stress tests: "the methodology to be used is one which we are used to comply with (under the bailout). I think we are ready and will be better prepared quarter after quarter."

Last week, the chairman of Banco BPI, Portugal's third-largest listed bank, said he was confident that all the country's banks would pass the tests.

BCP shares closed 1 percent higher at 0.11 euros before the results were announced, in line with the main PSI20 Lisbon index. (Writing by Daniel Alvarenga, editing by Axel Bugge; editing by David Evans)