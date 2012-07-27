* Net loss 544 mln euros vs yr-ago 114 mln profit

* Has 534mln eur impairment and prov for domestic bad loans

* Capital ratio 9.7 pct, above EBA target

* Capital increase still underway (Adds quotes, capital ratio, share price)

By Sergio Goncalves

LISBON, July 27 Millennium bcp, Portugal's largest listed bank by assets, posted a larger-than-expected first-half loss, hurt by impairments in its Greek operation and rising bad loans at home amid the euro zone debt crisis.

The bank said in a statement on Friday its net loss reached 544 million euros ($669 million) in January through June after a year-ago profit of 114 million. Analysts had on average expected a net loss of 506 million.

The bank had already envisaged the 450 million euro impairment for its Greek unit in its recapitalisation plan. The plan involves drawing on 3 billion euros from a 12 billion standby line under an EU/IMF bailout for Portugal, as well as raising 500 million euros through a cash call.

The Greek unit also posted its own loss of 52 million euros.

Impairments and provisions for bad loans in Portugal totalled 534 million euros, the bank said. Debt-laden Portugal is struggling through its worst recession since the 1970s and is under a 78 billion euro EU/IMF rescue programme.

The bank's net interest income -- the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits -- fell nearly 27 percent to 593 million euros due to higher costs of deposits amid Portugal's own debt crisis and recession.

"These results are not desirable but they were expected and are in line with the recapitalisation plan," CEO Nuno Amado told reporters.

The bank's Core Tier 1 capital ratio rose to 9.7 percent under the European Banking Authority's criteria, exceeding the EBA's 9 percent minimum requirement as of the end of June.

Millennium bcp said that under the Bank of Portugal criteria, its capital ratio was even higher at 12.1 percent and up from 8.5 percent a year earlier. The Bank of Portugal demands banks meet its 10 percent Core Tier 1 target by end-2012. ($1 = 0.8130 euros) (Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by David Holmes)