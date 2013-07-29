LISBON, July 29 Portugal's largest listed bank by assets, Millennium bcp, posted on Monday a worse-than-expected first-half loss, pressured by impairments on bad loans at home amid a deep recession and in its stake in a Greek bank.

The bank said in a statement that net loss totalled 488 million euros ($646.77 million) in January-June, compared to a year-ago loss of 544 million euros.

Net interest income - the difference between interest charged on loans and interest paid on deposits - fell by a third to 388 million euros due to interest paid on the funds BCP requested from Portugal's bailout to boost its capital ratio.

Analysts had expected, on average, a net loss of 445 million euros and net interest income of 382 million euros.

Impairments for bad loans rose 2 percent to 477 million euros, mainly due to non-performing loans in Portugal, where the economy is going through its worst slump since the 1970s.

The bank also posted an additional 235 million euros in other impairments, including 80 million euros in its small stake in Greece's Piraeus Bank.

BCP shares closed 1.05 percent lower at 0.094 euros before the results were announced, underperforming the main PSI20 Lisbon index which slipped 0.15 percent. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, writing by Shrikesh Laxmidas, editing by Daniel Alvarenga)