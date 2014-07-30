RPT-AIA Group CEO leaves to take up new role at HSBC
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
LISBON, July 30 Portugal's second-largest listed bank Millennium bcp said on Wednesday it agreed to sell its Romanian unit to Hungary's OTP Bank for 39 million euros ($52 million).
It said in a statement that on the date of closing of the sale transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval, OTP Bank will fully reimburse BCP on around 150 million euros in intragroup funding currently provided by BCP to its unit.
It expected "negligible" impact on BCP's consolidated common equity tier 1 ratio from the deal, since the bank had to make provisions for the unit's 34 million euro loss in the first half of the year. ($1 = 0.7475 Euros) (Reporting By Andrei Khalip)
March 12 Hong Kong insurer AIA Group Ltd said its CEO and President Mark Tucker will leave the company to take up the role of non-executive Group Chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc
* HSBC appoints Mark Tucker to succeed Douglas Flint as group chairman
* Mark Tucker to Retire as AIA Group Chief Executive to be succeeded by Ng Keng Hooi from 1 September 2017