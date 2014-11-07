UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 7 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels Plc :
* Aloysius Lee Tse Sang will join M&C as next group chief executive officer in succession to Wong Hong Ren
* Lee will assume role of CEO and join board of directors of M&C on March 1, 2015, after serving as CEO designate from Feb 1, 2015
* Wong will continue in his present management role until Feb 28, 2015, when he will step down as CEO and from board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources