WILMINGTON, Del Nov 10 Millennium Health,
formerly Millennium Laboratories, filed for Chapter 11
bankruptcy on Tuesday, a month after it agreed to pay $256
million to settle allegations it overbilled federal healthcare
programs such as Medicare, according to court documents.
Millennium, one of the largest U.S. urine drug testing
laboratories, said it was planning to use its bankruptcy to
implement a debt-cutting deal. That agreement would reduce its
obligations under a 2014 credit agreement to $600 million from
$1.75 billion. Those creditors would also receive ownership of
the company when it emerges from bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Tracy
Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr)