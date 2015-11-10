(Adds agreement with creditors and expected court approval)
WILMINGTON, Del Nov 10 Millennium Health, one
of the largest urine drug testing laboratories in the United
States, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Tuesday, a month
after agreeing a $256 million settlement to resolve federal
allegations of health care fraud.
The company, formerly Millennium Laboratories, allegedly
billed Medicare, Medicaid and other federal healthcare programs
for medically unnecessary testing.
In court documents filed in Wilmington, Delaware, Millennium
said it had already agreed a prepackaged deal that will hand
ownership over to its creditors and reduce company debt by more
than $1.15 billion.
Prepackaged bankruptcies are often approved by a judge in a
matter of weeks because creditors have already voted to accept
the proposed plan before the case is filed.
The U.S. government is its largest unsecured creditor with a
$206 million claim. The government will be paid in full,
according to court documents.
Millennium, founded in 2007 by James Slattery, also faced
allegations by the U.S. Justice Department of providing free
items to physicians who agreed to refer expensive lab testing
business to the San Diego-based company.
It asked for court approval of the plan by the end of the
year.
The case is Millennium Lab Holdings II, LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy
Court, District of Delaware, No. 15-12284.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware and Tracy
Rucinski in Chicago; Editing by Bernard Orr)