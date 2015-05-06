UPDATE 2-All aboard: American Airlines takes $200 mln stake in China Southern
* Deal means China's big 3 airlines have foreign stakeholders
NEW YORK May 6 U.S. authorities announced charges on Wednesday against a former MillerCoors executive and seven others for engaging in a scheme to defraud the brewing company of at least $7 million.
David Colletti, a former MillerCoors vice president, was charged in an indictment filed in federal court in Chicago with mail and wire fraud for his role in a scheme that caused the company to be falsely billed for promotional events and marketing services.
MillerCoors is a U.S. joint venture between SABMiller Plc and Molson Coors Brewing Co. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York)
TORONTO, March 27 Unitholders of Milestone Apartments Real Estate Investment Trust have approved the takeover of the company by U.S. private investment firm Starwood Capital Group for about $1.3 billion, according to people familiar with the situation.