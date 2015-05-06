(Adds comment from defendant Thomas Longhi's lawyer)

By Nate Raymond

May 6 U.S. authorities announced charges on Wednesday against a former MillerCoors executive and seven others for engaging in a scheme to defraud the brewing company of at least $7 million.

David Colletti, a former MillerCoors vice president, was charged in an indictment filed in federal court in Chicago with mail and wire fraud for his role in an alleged scheme that caused the company to be falsely billed for promotional events and marketing services.

MillerCoors, a U.S. joint venture between SABMiller Plc and Molson Coors Brewing Co was not identified by name in the charging documents.

But the company had previously sued Colletti and said last year that it had referred the matter to federal authorities. Jonathan Stern, a MillerCoors spokesman, said the company was satisfied that charges were brought.

"All along we've sought justice for the millions of dollars stolen from our company as these actions are intolerable and inexcusable," he said.

Along with Colletti, the indictment also charged seven individuals who prosecutors said controlled entities that claimed to provide third-party vendor services to MillerCoors.

Those defendants include Roderick Groetzinger of North Carolina; James Rittenberg of Chicago; Scott Darst of Las Vegas; Maryann Rozenberg of Wisconsin; and Andrew Vallozzi, Thomas Longhi and Francis Buonauro of Florida.

Eugene Murphy, a lawyer for Colletti, said his client would plead not guilty.

Mitchell Beers, Longhi's lawyer, said his client would also plead not guilty, adding that "a lot of the invoices were not false."

Lawyers for the other defendants either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.

Prosecutors said that during Colletti's tenure at the company, he worked with the individuals connected to the vendors to submit false estimates and invoices in the entities' names for fake promotional events and for events at inflated prices.

Prosecutors said Colletti, 58, oversaw the approval of many of these false invoices. MillerCoors ultimately paid more than $7 million to the defendants' entities, and Colletti later received a portion of those payments, prosecutors said.

The defendants used the company's money for, among other things, personal expenses, collectible firearms, golf and hunting trips, investments in a hotel and bar, and an arena football team, the indictment said. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in New York; Editing by Ted Botha)