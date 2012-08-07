* MillerCoors Q2 net income up 9.1 pct at $436 mln
* Q2 total net sales rise 4.3 pct to $2.2 bln
LONDON Aug 7 MillerCoors, the second-largest
brewer in the United States, posted a 9.1 percent rise in
second-quarter net income on Tuesday driven by price increases,
a move towards more expensive beers and continued cost savings.
The combined U.S. operations of SABMiller and Molson
Coors Brewing, with brands such as Miller Lite and Coors
Light said underlying net income in the April-June quarter was
$436 million, with net sales up 4.3 percent at $2.2 billion.
Chief Executive Tom Long said the brewer saw a gradual
improvement in sales of its premium light beers, especially
Coors Light, as its major summer marketing programmes kicked
off, but cautioned that the U.S. economic environment remains
challenging and unemployment among its key beer-drinking
customers worsened.
The company, formed in July 2008, has a U.S. beer market
share of nearly 30 percent, behind Budweiser-brewer
Anheuser-Busch InBev's share of almost 50 percent.
Molson Coors is due to report its results later on Tuesday.
SABMiller shares were up 0.5 percent at 2,870 pence in
London at 1130 GMT.
(Reporting by David Jones)