* MillerCoors Q4 net income up 32.5 pct to $194 mln
* Q4 total net sales up 2 pct to $1.75 billion
* Cost savings target reached one year early
LONDON, Feb 16 MillerCoors, the
second-largest brewer in the United States, posted a 32.5
percent jump in fourth-quarter net income as price rises and
cost savings offset soft industry beer volumes.
The combined U.S. operations of SABMiller Plc and
Molson Coors Brewing Co, with brands such as Miller Lite
and Coors Light, said on Thursday underlying net income in the
October-December quarter was $194 million, with net sales up 2
percent at $1.75 billion.
"By raising the bar on execution, increasing net revenue per
barrel and over-delivering on our synergy and cost savings goal,
we grew underlying profit in a tough year," said MillerCoors
Chief Executive Tom Long in a results statement.
He added that in 2011 the group grew Coors Light to be the
nation's second biggest beer brand, surpassing Budweiser for the
first time ever and now second only to Bud Light.
The company, formed in July 2008, said cumulative cost
savings from bringing Miller and Coors together had reached $765
million as it topped its $750 million cost savings target at the
end of 2011, one year ahead of originally planned.
The brewer has a U.S. beer market share of nearly 30 percent
behind Budweiser-brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev's share of
almost 50 percent. Molson Coors, with its main operations in the
U.S., Canada and Britain, is due to report later on Thursday.
Last month, SABMiller reported a 3 percent rise in its
October-December quarter global underlying beer volumes, while
in the United States sales to retailers at MillerCoors fell 3.3
percent.
SABMiller shares were 1.4 percent off at 2,528 pence in
London by 1220 GMT.
SABMiller, the world's No 2 brewer behind AB InBev, has been
busy deal-making recently, buying Australian brewer Foster's in
December for $11.9 billion, planning to swap its Russian and
Ukrainian units for 24 percent of Turkey's Anadolu Efes
, and in January saying it would be keen to buy
Castel's African brewing business in a potential $10 billion
deal after forging closer ties with the private French group.
(Reporting by David Jones)