March 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
Nov 10 Molson Coors Brewing Co is nearing a deal to buy the rest of its U.S. joint venture with SABMiller Plc, MillerCoors LLC, for more than $10 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported.
An agreement is expected to be announced Wednesday, the newspaper reported, citing people familiar with the matter.(on.wsj.com/1Hvccl8)
SABMiller holds a 58 percent stake in MillerCoors.
Anheuser-Busch InBev and SABMiller agreed last month to create a company making almost a third of the world's beer.
CARACAS, March 24 A Venezuelan auto assembly plant, MMC, hopes to restart output of Hyundai Motor Co vehicles by 2018 after a five-year halt due to a lack of dollars from the government to import parts, a company executive said in an interview.