LONDON Feb 13 SABMiller and Molson
Coors Brewing Co reported sharply higher fourth-quarter
profit for their U.S. joint venture MillerCoors on Thursday, due
in part to lower advertising, pension and employee benefit
costs.
The company that sells beers such as Miller Lite and Coors
Lite in the United States said underlying profit jumped 30
percent to $241.9 million in the fourth quarter. It cited a 12
percent decline in marketing, general and administrative costs
due to a shift in timing of advertising spending and employee
benefit related expenses.
For the full year, profit rose 5.5 percent, while net sales
rose 0.5 percent.
Net sales rose 1 percent for the quarter.