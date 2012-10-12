Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Oct 12 Millicom International Cellular SA : * Millicom and the republic of senegal jointly terminate all legal proceedings * Millicom and the government of Senegal have signed a settlement to end amicably a dispute initiated in 2008 before the ICSID (International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes) over the validity of Millicom's license in Senegal.
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)