Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Oct 23 Millicom International Cellular SA :
* has successfully completed the issuance in the Swedish bond market of a 5 year SEK 2 billion bond, of which SEK 1.75 billion has a floating rate coupon of 3 months STIBOR +3.50% and SEK 0.25 billion has a fixed coupon of 5.125%
* to use approximately EUR 85 million of the proceeds to finance the
investment in two subsidiaries of Rocket Internet: Latin America Internet Holdings (LIH) and Africa Internet Holdings (AIH). * remainder will be kept on the balance sheet for general corporate
purposes
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)