Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, April 29 Emerging markets telecoms and media group Millicom will appeal a decision by the Costa Rican regulator to reject its Tigo unit's proposed merger with Telecable Costa Rica, a Millicom spokeswoman told Reuters on Wednesday.
The Latin America and Africa-focused operator had revenues in the first quarter of $35 million dollars in Costa Rica, where it only has a cable TV business, a small part of group revenues of 1.71 billion.
Millicom declined to comment on Telecable Costa Rica's revenues.
(Reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Simon Johnson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)