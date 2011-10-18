* Earnings in line with forecasts
* Says value-added services driving growth
* Proposes $3/share extra dividend
By Simon Johnson
STOCKHOLM, Oct 18 Telecom group Millicom's
(MICsdb.ST) mobile internet and non-voice services drove
earnings higher in the third quarter with the emerging
market-focused operator saying it had not yet seen an impact
from the global economic slowdown.
Focused on Latin America and Africa, Millicom has
traditionally relied on new subscribers to drive growth, but has
shifted focus recently to higher-paying customers.
The strategy is now paying off and the focus on services
such as money transfer drove growth in the quarter, with overall
revenues up 9.1 percent in local currencies.
Data-related revenue nearly doubled in Latin America, the
company's biggest market.
"For the time being we did not see any impact (of the global
slowdown)," CFO Francois-Xavier Roger said.
"What we are really focusing on is to invest heavily in the
categories which we see as significant growth areas, like 3G and
mobile financial services."
Millicom added that building up new services would increase
revenues, average revenues per user, core profit and return on
capital ahead, but would dilute the core profit margin, which
fell to 46 percent in the quarter from 47.5 percent a year
earlier.
"We believe that medium term there will still be a little
bit of further erosion of the EBITDA margin," CFO Roger said.
"But we are pleased to see that so far our EBITDA margin has
been resilient and 46 percent is still a very, very good level
in the telecom industry."
Roger said new services have a lower EBITDA margin because
Millicom has to subsidise more sophisticated handsets and make
bigger investments.
Offsetting this, the company continues to work on
productivity gains, like selling its transmission towers,
meaning the impact on the core margin may be slight.
"It is not a guidance that we give, but we have said we have
an ambition to be mid-40s (pct) in terms of margin in 2012 and
2013," Roger said.
Millicom repeated it saw 2011's EBITDA margin at over 45
percent, but raised its forecast for operating free cash flow.
SHARES DOWN
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
(EBITDA) were $529 million in the third quarter, while the
average forecast from analysts in a Reuters poll was $538
million.
Sales were 1.15 billion crowns against a forecast of 1.17
billion, while the company had 42.2 million mobile customers at
the end of the period up from 41.3 million.
Shares in Millicom were down 2.5 percent at 1241 GMT against
a flat blue-chip, Stockholm index.
"Both customer intake and sales were on the weak side," said
Stefan Gauffin, analyst at Nordea.
"There isn't any more money going to shareholders, so
overall the report is a bit weaker (than expected)."
The company said it planned an extra dividend of $3 per
share to be paid in December. However, the total level of
shareholder payout for 2011, at $1 billion, will not change, CFO
Roger said.
A planned $800 million share buyback will be reduced to
around $500 million, with the extra payout and the regular
dividend making up the rest.
