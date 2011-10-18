* Earnings in line with forecasts

* Says value-added services driving growth

* Proposes $3/share extra dividend (Adds CFO, analyst comment, share price reaction)

By Simon Johnson

STOCKHOLM, Oct 18 Telecom group Millicom's (MICsdb.ST) mobile internet and non-voice services drove earnings higher in the third quarter with the emerging market-focused operator saying it had not yet seen an impact from the global economic slowdown.

Focused on Latin America and Africa, Millicom has traditionally relied on new subscribers to drive growth, but has shifted focus recently to higher-paying customers.

The strategy is now paying off and the focus on services such as money transfer drove growth in the quarter, with overall revenues up 9.1 percent in local currencies.

Data-related revenue nearly doubled in Latin America, the company's biggest market.

"For the time being we did not see any impact (of the global slowdown)," CFO Francois-Xavier Roger said.

"What we are really focusing on is to invest heavily in the categories which we see as significant growth areas, like 3G and mobile financial services."

Millicom added that building up new services would increase revenues, average revenues per user, core profit and return on capital ahead, but would dilute the core profit margin, which fell to 46 percent in the quarter from 47.5 percent a year earlier.

"We believe that medium term there will still be a little bit of further erosion of the EBITDA margin," CFO Roger said.

"But we are pleased to see that so far our EBITDA margin has been resilient and 46 percent is still a very, very good level in the telecom industry."

Roger said new services have a lower EBITDA margin because Millicom has to subsidise more sophisticated handsets and make bigger investments.

Offsetting this, the company continues to work on productivity gains, like selling its transmission towers, meaning the impact on the core margin may be slight.

"It is not a guidance that we give, but we have said we have an ambition to be mid-40s (pct) in terms of margin in 2012 and 2013," Roger said.

Millicom repeated it saw 2011's EBITDA margin at over 45 percent, but raised its forecast for operating free cash flow.

SHARES DOWN

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $529 million in the third quarter, while the average forecast from analysts in a Reuters poll was $538 million.

Sales were 1.15 billion crowns against a forecast of 1.17 billion, while the company had 42.2 million mobile customers at the end of the period up from 41.3 million.

Shares in Millicom were down 2.5 percent at 1241 GMT against a flat blue-chip, Stockholm index.

"Both customer intake and sales were on the weak side," said Stefan Gauffin, analyst at Nordea.

"There isn't any more money going to shareholders, so overall the report is a bit weaker (than expected)."

The company said it planned an extra dividend of $3 per share to be paid in December. However, the total level of shareholder payout for 2011, at $1 billion, will not change, CFO Roger said.

A planned $800 million share buyback will be reduced to around $500 million, with the extra payout and the regular dividend making up the rest. (Additional reporting by Olof Swahnberg; Editing by Will Waterman)