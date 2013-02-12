Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM Feb 12 Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom reported fourth-quarter core profit just above forecast on Tuesday and said it would retain its focus on value added services like data and money transfer.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $528 million versus a mean forecast of $518 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $536 million in the year-ago quarter.
The Latin America and Africa-focused operator said it saw its 2013 EBITDA margin at above 40 percent against 42.9 percent in 2012. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)