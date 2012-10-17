Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
(Repeats to different story number, no changes to text)
STOCKHOLM Oct 17 Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom reported third-quarter core profit just below forecast on Wednesday, stuck to its outlook for the full year and announced an extraordinary dividend.
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) were $507 million versus a mean forecast of $523 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $529 million in the year-ago quarter.
The Latin America and Africa-focused operator repeated it saw its 2012 EBITDA margin around 43 percent.
It also said in a statement that it would propose an extraordinary dividend of $3 per share to an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held in the fourth quarter. (Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Patrick Lannin)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)