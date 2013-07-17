STOCKHOLM, July 17 Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom scaled back its profit margin guidance for the full year after a slide in profitability in the second quarter.

The company said in a statement it expected an operating margin (EBITDA) of around 40 percent versus its previous outlook for a margin in above 40 percent.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) in the second quarter were $463 million versus a mean forecast of $470 million in a Reuters poll of analysts and $513 million in the year-ago quarter. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)