Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
STOCKHOLM, July 22 Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom said on Monday it had agreed to merge its Colombian operations with Colombian Empresas Publicas de Medellin's (EPM) fixed line operations UNE.
Millicom said in a statement it expected the deal to be accretive to Millicom's free cash flow in 2014.
The deal is subject to negotiation of final terms and conditions and of regulatory and government approvals, it said.
Millicom said in February it was in talks to merge its Colombian operations with those of UNE EPM, which provides cable TV and fixed telephony services across the region around the city of Medellin. (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)