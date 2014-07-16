STOCKHOLM, July 16 Emerging markets telecoms group Millicom on Wednesday reported a slight drop in second-quarter core profit and repeated its outlook for 2014.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) and after corporate costs were $479 million against a pro forma $496 million in the year-ago quarter.

Reported revenues rose to $1.45 billion in line with expectations and a pro forma $1.36 billion a year ago.

The Latin America and Africa-focused operator repeated it expected sales to grow at a mid to high single digit rate adjusted for currency swings and a core profit margin at around 35 percent in 2014, after corporate costs. (Reporting by Simon Johnson)